Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SZG. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($31.32) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.26 ($37.65).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZG stock opened at €38.56 ($42.37) on Friday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €22.39 ($24.60) and a 52-week high of €42.26 ($46.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.