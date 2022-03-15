Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Sally Beauty worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of SBH stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

About Sally Beauty (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.