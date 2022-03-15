Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Update

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the February 13th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 85.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 133,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,231. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

