Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,942 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 244,087 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

