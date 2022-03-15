Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,605 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,143,000 after purchasing an additional 736,144 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,222,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 646,545 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 404,438 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,630.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 344,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,579,000 after purchasing an additional 325,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $137.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.49. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $132.58 and a 52 week high of $194.05.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.