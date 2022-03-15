Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,984 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 221.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $60.85. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

