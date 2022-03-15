Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.57 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,387.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Ally Financial by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

