Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $297.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.91 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PAYC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.21.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

