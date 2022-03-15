Royal Bank of Canada Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $118.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.63.

GE opened at $92.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.37 and its 200-day moving average is $99.65. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

