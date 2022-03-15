Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Brenton R. Turner Sells 13,986 Shares of Stock

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $15.59.
Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rover Group (Get Rating)
Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
