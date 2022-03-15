Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Brenton R. Turner Sells 13,986 Shares of Stock

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROVR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

