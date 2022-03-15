Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Raises Dividend to GBX 1 Per Share

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Rotala’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ROL opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rotala has a one year low of GBX 21.45 ($0.28) and a one year high of GBX 36.98 ($0.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.77 million and a P/E ratio of 19.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.89.

Get Rotala alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, insider Simon Lee Dunn purchased 33,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £9,804.61 ($12,749.82).

Rotala Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rotala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.