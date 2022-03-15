Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.710-$5.120 EPS.

ROST stock opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. Cowen dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 639,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,277,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

