Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.49

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.49 and traded as high as C$68.94. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$68.59, with a volume of 2,119,908 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCI.B shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.85.

The stock has a market cap of C$34.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.49.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

