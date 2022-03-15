ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ROCKWOOL International A/S stock opened at $360.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.81 and a 200-day moving average of $430.54. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a one year low of $346.00 and a one year high of $531.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RKWBF. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,800.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ROCKWOOL International A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,781.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

