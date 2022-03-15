Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given New CHF 370 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 390 to CHF 370 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. Roche has a 1 year low of $39.99 and a 1 year high of $52.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.7922 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Roche by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Roche by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

