RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of RLI worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in RLI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RLI by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI stock opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.43.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

RLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

