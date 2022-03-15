Riverview Trust Co Has $298,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 110.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC stock opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.