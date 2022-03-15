Riverview Trust Co Has $1.22 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

NYSE BLK opened at $697.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.15 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $793.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $868.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

