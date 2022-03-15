Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of RMM opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $21.97.
In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
