Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of RMM opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

