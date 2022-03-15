Rise Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rise has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Rise has a market cap of $302,547.80 and $48.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00037205 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000762 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 195,023,783 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

