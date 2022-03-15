Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,850 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,850 ($63.07) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($68.92) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.22) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.13) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.52) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,317.50 ($69.15).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,131 ($66.72) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £83.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.42). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,532.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,086.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.70%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.44), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($749,084.40).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.