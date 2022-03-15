Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Rimini Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $5.09 on Friday. Rimini Street has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $444.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $63,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,188 shares of company stock valued at $126,428. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

