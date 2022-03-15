ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.12

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.99. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 368,035 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $62.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.90.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a negative net margin of 213.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 395,009 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $406,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 429,236 shares of company stock valued at $442,815 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

