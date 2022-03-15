Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC)

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Phio Pharmaceuticals and China SXT Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A -49.94% -45.05% China SXT Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phio Pharmaceuticals and China SXT Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals $20,000.00 494.03 -$8.79 million ($1.21) -0.60 China SXT Pharmaceuticals $4.78 million 0.63 -$2.75 million N/A N/A

China SXT Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and China SXT Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 China SXT Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 721.92%. Given Phio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Phio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than China SXT Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand. The company was founded by Feng Zhou in 2005 and is headquartered in Taizhou, China.

