Reviewing Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) & Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Financiero Galicia and Royal Bank of Canada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Galicia $3.20 billion 0.46 $357.72 million N/A N/A Royal Bank of Canada $45.99 billion 3.34 $12.76 billion $8.99 12.07

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of Grupo Financiero Galicia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Grupo Financiero Galicia and Royal Bank of Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Galicia 1 0 0 0 1.00 Royal Bank of Canada 1 5 7 0 2.46

Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.35%. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus target price of $145.43, suggesting a potential upside of 34.08%. Given Royal Bank of Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Bank of Canada is more favorable than Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Royal Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Royal Bank of Canada pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Galicia and Royal Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Galicia N/A N/A N/A Royal Bank of Canada 28.16% 18.28% 0.98%

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Canada has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats Grupo Financiero Galicia on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results. The Ecosistema Naranja X segment represents the brand credit cards, consumer finance, and digital banking services business. The Insurance segment consists of insurance firms business and Sudamericana Holding SA. The Other Businesses segment refers to equity investments. The Adjustments segment relates to consolidation adjustments and eliminations of transactions among subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada. The Wealth Management segment offers a comprehensive suite of investment, trust, banking, credit, and other wealth management solutions to institutional and individual clients through its distribution channels and third-party distributors. The Insurance segment refers to a range of life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, group, and reinsurance products. The Investor and Treasury Services segment comprises of asset services and a provider of cash management, transaction banking, and treasury services to institutional clients worldwide. The Capital Markets segment covers banking, finance and capital markets to corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, governments, and central banks around the world. The Corporate Support segment consists of technology and operations services.

