REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on REVG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.04.

Get REV Group alerts:

REVG stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. REV Group has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $848.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.27.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in REV Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in REV Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in REV Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in REV Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REV Group (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.