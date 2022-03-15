ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

RNW stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.14. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

