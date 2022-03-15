ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 262.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 226,856 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 45.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 110,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,159. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $398.26 million, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $15.41.

ReneSola announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

