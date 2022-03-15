renBTC (RENBTC) Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $595.10 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for about $39,727.15 or 1.00086847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00034196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00104384 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

RENBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 14,980 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

