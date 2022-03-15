Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.96

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.96 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 132855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

