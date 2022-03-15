Reef (REEF) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Reef (REEF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Reef has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $149.39 million and $28.99 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00209290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00034051 BTC.

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 18,280,715,935 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

