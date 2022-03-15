REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Lear (NYSE:LEA) Critical Comparison

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

REE Automotive has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lear has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares REE Automotive and Lear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -351.83% -197.79% Lear 1.94% 9.99% 3.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Lear shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for REE Automotive and Lear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 1 0 3 0 2.50 Lear 1 6 6 0 2.38

REE Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 508.47%. Lear has a consensus price target of $188.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.12%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Lear.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REE Automotive and Lear’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 59,221.83 -$9.70 million N/A N/A Lear $19.26 billion 0.42 $373.90 million $6.17 22.12

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Summary

Lear beats REE Automotive on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests. The E-System segment engages in the design, development, engineering and manufacture of electrical distribution systems, as well as electronic control modules, electrification products, connectivity products and software solutions for the cloud, vehicles and mobile devices. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

