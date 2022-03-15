Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.45. The stock had a trading volume of 128,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,956,772. The firm has a market cap of $387.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.