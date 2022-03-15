Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $5.72 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.
