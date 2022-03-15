Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 846,800 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the February 13th total of 543,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.3 days.

RCRRF stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.70. 3,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,610. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.21. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recruit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

