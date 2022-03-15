Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Realty Income by 2,941.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $65.15. 56,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,133. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.