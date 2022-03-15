Raze Network (RAZE) Price Tops $0.0299 on Exchanges

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Raze Network has traded up 44.7% against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $535,844.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00044941 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.13 or 0.06544977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,823.35 or 1.00112080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00040598 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

