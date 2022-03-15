Raymond James Boosts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$40.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price.

LIF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank downgraded Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.83.

LIF traded down C$2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$38.76. 622,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,735. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.38. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$33.33 and a 12-month high of C$51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

