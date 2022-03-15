Raymond James Analysts Give Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) a $174.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $174.00 price target on Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.83.

NYSE:FNV opened at $153.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $168.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.23.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $143,558,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after purchasing an additional 566,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,444,000 after purchasing an additional 440,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

