Quarterhill Inc. (QTRHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0098 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS QTRHF remained flat at $$1.60 on Tuesday. 2,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.48. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

