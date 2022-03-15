Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Update

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the February 13th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS QTGPF opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.14. Qt Group Oyj has a 52 week low of $104.00 and a 52 week high of $189.00.
Qt Group Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
