Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for EastGroup Properties, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $190.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.48. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $139.15 and a 1 year high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,341,000 after buying an additional 137,049 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,643,000 after buying an additional 53,835 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after acquiring an additional 104,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.11%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

