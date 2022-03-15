Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the company will earn $6.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $29.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $32.85 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OAS. Truist Financial raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

OAS stock opened at $140.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.12. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $158.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $709,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

