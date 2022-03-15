Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.90

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $581.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is 212.00%.

In other news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $60,252.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 41,626 shares of company stock worth $395,354 over the last three months. 53.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZN. Barclays PLC increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

