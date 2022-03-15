Public Index Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $165.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $165.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.27 or 0.06605899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,071.63 or 0.99913452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00040646 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars.

