ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.08 ($20.89).

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($19.82) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.14) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($18.07) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.90) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($30.66) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of ETR PSM traded up €0.45 ($0.49) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €11.66 ($12.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €9.69 ($10.61) and a 12 month high of €19.00 ($20.80). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.44.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

