Prologis, Inc. (PLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on March 31st

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Prologis has increased its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Prologis has a payout ratio of 90.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Prologis to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD stock opened at $149.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis has a 52-week low of $99.67 and a 52-week high of $169.93.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.