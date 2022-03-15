Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Prologis by 6.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 55.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 24.6% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after buying an additional 60,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after buying an additional 419,476 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,956. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $99.67 and a one year high of $169.93. The company has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

