ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of ProAssurance worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ProAssurance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in ProAssurance by 16.5% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.34.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

PRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

ProAssurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

