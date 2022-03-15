Priority Technology (PRTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Priority Technology to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRTH opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $367.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.44. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

Several research firms have commented on PRTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Priority Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

