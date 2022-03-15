Priority Technology (PRTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Priority Technology to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PRTH opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $367.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.44. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.15.
Several research firms have commented on PRTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Priority Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.
About Priority Technology (Get Rating)
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.
